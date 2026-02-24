Five-bedroom home in Woodstock sells for $300,000

The single-family house located at 912 Clay Street in Woodstock was sold on Feb. 3, for $300,000, or $179 per square foot.

The house, built in 1922, has an interior space of 1,680 square feet. This two-story house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additionally, the building has access to three parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 7,405 square feet.

These nearby homes in Woodstock have also recently been purchased:

· At 841 North Madison Street, in October 2025, a 1,541-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $372,000, a price per square foot of $241. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In May 2025, a single-family home at 113 East Donovan Avenue sold for $170,000. The home has one bedroom and one bathroom.

· A single-family home at 1026 Clay Street, sold in November 2025, for $180,000. The home has one bedroom and one bathroom.