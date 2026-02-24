Crystal Lake: Single-family home sells for $350,000

The single-family home located at 375 Charlotte Avenue in Crystal Lake was sold on Feb. 10, for $350,000, or $309 per square foot.

The home, built in 1950, has an interior space of 1,131 square feet. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to five parking spots. The property’s lot measures 6,250 square feet.

Other homes in Crystal Lake have recently changed hands nearby:

· In November 2025, a 1,410-square-foot single-family house at 419 Elmwood Avenue sold for $370,000, a price per square foot of $262. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,830-square-foot single-family residence at 421 Elmwood Avenue, sold in November 2025, for $299,000, a price per square foot of $163. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 1377 Gardina Vista, in October 2025, a 1,020-square-foot single-family house was sold for $263,000, a price per square foot of $258.