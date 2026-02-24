Bolingbrook: Single-family home goes for $470,000

The single-family residence located at 2 Ava Court in Bolingbrook was sold on Feb. 11, for $470,000, or $193 per square foot.

The home, built in 2007, has an interior space of 2,436 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 9,148 square feet.

Other homes in Bolingbrook have recently changed hands nearby:

· In November 2025, a 1,764-square-foot single-family house at 227 Lexington Drive sold for $300,000, a price per square foot of $170. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 235 Lexington Drive, in July 2025, a 1,190-square-foot single-family home was sold for $320,000, a price per square foot of $269.

· A 1,387-square-foot single-family residence at 215 Chase Court, sold in September 2025, for $310,000, a price per square foot of $224. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.