Single-family home sells in Joliet for $312,500

A 1,680-square-foot single-family house, built in 1988, has changed hands.

The home at 1414 Steven Smith Drive in Joliet was sold on Feb. 10 for $312,500, or $186 per square foot. The property is equipped with central A/C. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,454 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 1,680-square-foot single-family residence at 3831 Juniper Avenue, sold in June 2025, for $280,000, a price per square foot of $167.

· At 1333 Steven Smith Drive, in January, a 1,196-square-foot single-family home was sold for $342,000, a price per square foot of $286.

· In November 2025, a 1,800-square-foot single-family house at 3833 Terrance Ferry Drive sold for $353,500, a price per square foot of $196. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.