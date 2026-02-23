Single-family home sells for $400,000 in McHenry

The single-family home located at 28389 North Oak Knoll Road in McHenry was sold on Feb. 9, for $400,000, or $152 per square foot.

The home, built in 1965, has an interior space of 2,640 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building features a parking space for three cars. The property is set on a 1-acre lot, with an addition of a pool.

Other homes in McHenry that have recently been sold close by include:

· In October 2025, a 2,016-square-foot single-family residence at 28327 North Lakeview Circle sold for $330,500, a price per square foot of $164.

· At 28356 North High View Road, in June 2025, a 1,932-square-foot single-family house was sold for $442,500, a price per square foot of $229. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,696-square-foot single-family residence at 28481 North High View Road, sold in February 2025, for $298,000, a price per square foot of $111. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.