Single-family home sells for $380,000 in Plainfield

A single-family home located at 13804 South Ironwood Drive in Plainfield changed owners on Feb. 10.

The 2,384-square-foot home, built in 2000, was sold for $380,000, or $159 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Plainfield have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 1,769-square-foot single-family residence at 21600 South Larch Drive, sold in January, for $383,000, a price per square foot of $217.

· In June 2025, a 1,956-square-foot single-family house at 21513 South Chestnut Lane sold for $355,000, a price per square foot of $181.

· At 13954 South Tamarack Drive, in December 2025, a 1,672-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $325,000, a price per square foot of $194.