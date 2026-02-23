Sale closed in Crystal Lake: $368,000 for a three-bedroom home

The single-family home located at 1644 Stockton Lane in Crystal Lake was sold on Feb. 9, for $368,000, or $212 per square foot.

The house, built in 1989, has an interior space of 1,739 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,930 square feet.

Other homes in Crystal Lake that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 1670 Stockton Lane, in April 2025, a 1,739-square-foot single-family house was sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $216. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In January 2025, a 2,117-square-foot single-family residence at 1568 Birmingham Court sold for $435,000, a price per square foot of $205. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,371-square-foot single-family house at 1535 Birmingham Lane, sold in September 2025, for $435,000, a price per square foot of $183. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.