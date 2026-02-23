Sale closed in Crystal Lake: $357,000 for a three-bedroom house

A 1,159-square-foot single-family house, built in 1985, has changed hands.

The home at 1014 Stonehedge Court in Crystal Lake was sold on Feb. 9 for $357,000, or $308 per square foot. This three-story house has three bedrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. The property is situated on a lot spanning 12,000 square feet.

Other homes in Crystal Lake that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In January, a 1,983-square-foot single-family home at 1000 Sandalwood Lane sold for $357,500, a price per square foot of $180.

· A 1,159-square-foot single-family residence at 970 Sandalwood Lane, sold in June 2025, for $345,000, a price per square foot of $298.

· At 1088 Abbey Drive, in January 2025, a 1,873-square-foot single-family home was sold for $408,000, a price per square foot of $218.