Four-bedroom house sells for $620,000 in Sugar Grove

A 7,098-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1991, has changed hands.

The home at 905 Merrill New Road in Sugar Grove was sold on Feb. 11 for $620,000, or $87 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a parking space for two cars. The property sits on a 0.6-acre lot.

These nearby homes in Sugar Grove have also recently changed hands:

· At 902 Spruce Street, in June 2025, a 2,302-square-foot single-family home was sold for $485,000, a price per square foot of $211.

· A 3,120-square-foot single-family house at 917 Spruce Street, sold in January 2025, for $520,000, a price per square foot of $167.

· In July 2025, a 1,877-square-foot single-family home at 624 Birch Street sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $306.