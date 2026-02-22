What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in DuPage / Cook County, Feb. 9-15?

A single-family home in Winnetka that sold for $3.6 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DuPage / Cook County in the past week.

Over the past week, a total of 905 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $507,165, or $293 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 9 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $3.6 million, five-bedroom home at 5 Woodley Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 5 Woodley Road in Winnetka. The price was $3.6 million. The house was built in 1938 and the living area totals 7,168 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $502. The house features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 26.

2. $3.43 million, single-family home at 3507 North Bosworth Avenue

A 2,496-square-foot single-family residence at 3507 North Bosworth Avenue in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $3,425,000, $1,372 per square foot. The home was built in 1898. The house features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 28.

3. $3.3 million, single-family home at 2301 Clover Lane

The single-family house at 2301 Clover Lane in Northfield has new owners. The price was $3,300,000. The home was built in 2004 and has a living area of 8,158 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $405. The house features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 28.

4. $3.2 million, five-bedroom house at 151 Park Avenue

The sale of the single-family house at 151 Park Avenue in Glencoe has been finalized. The price was $3,200,000. The home was built in 1954 and has a living area of 4,865 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $658. The home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 28.

5. $3.15 million, single-family home at 2661 North Dayton Street

A 3,897-square-foot single-family residence at 2661 North Dayton Street in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $3,150,000, $808 per square foot. The house was built in 2001. The deal was closed on Jan. 28.

6. $3 million, six-bedroom house at 719 10th Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 719 10th Street in Wilmette. The price was $3 million. The house was built in 2019 and the living area totals 3,632 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $825. The home features six bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 28.

7. $2.8 million, single-family home at 31 Concord Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 31 Concord Drive in Oak Brook has been finalized. The price was $2,800,000. The house was built in 2014 and has a living area of 5,761 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $486. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 20.

8. $2.49 million, four-bedroom home at 1933 Ridgewood Lane W

A 2,156-square-foot single-family home at 1933 Ridgewood Lane W in Glenview has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,485,000, $1,153 per square foot. The house was built in 1942. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 27.

9. $2.4 million, four-bedroom house at 831 Forest Avenue

The single-family residence at 831 Forest Avenue in Wilmette has new owners. The price was $2,399,000. The home was built in 1904 and has a living area of 4,213 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $569. The house features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 29.

10. $2.23 million, single-family home at 1633 West Balmoral Avenue

A 2,202-square-foot single-family house at 1633 West Balmoral Avenue in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,225,000, $1,010 per square foot. The house was built in 1892. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 28.