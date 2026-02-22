Top 4 most expensive homes sold in DeKalb County in the week of Feb. 9

A single-family home in Sycamore that sold for $399,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DeKalb County during the past week.

The county saw a total of four residential real estate sales in the past week, averaging $305,000. The average price per square foot was $305.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 9 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $399,000, single-family home at 1310 Arneita Street

A 1,943-square-foot single-family residence at 1310 Arneita Street in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $399,000, $205 per square foot. The home was built in 2001. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 26.

2. $301,000, single-family home at 93 West Benson Avenue

The single-family residence at 93 West Benson Avenue in Cortland has new owners. The price was $301,000. The house was built in 1992 and has a living area of 1,138 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $264. The home features one bedroom and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 21.

3. $270,000, single-family home at 568 South Elizabeth Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 568 South Elizabeth Street in Maple Park. The price was $270,000. The house was built in 1999 and the living area totals 646 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $418. The home features one bedroom and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 21.

4. $250,000, residential home at 639 Stonegate Drive

A 748-square-foot residential property at 639 Stonegate Drive in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $250,000, $334 per square foot. The house was built in 2009. The house features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 21.