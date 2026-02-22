Single-family home sells in New Lenox for $800,000

A single-family home located at 2109 Viewside Drive in New Lenox changed ownership on Feb. 6.

The house was sold for $800,000. The property sits on a 12,632-square-foot lot.

Other homes that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 3,400-square-foot single-family residence at 1990 Edgeview Drive in New Lenox, sold in December 2025, for $695,000, a price per square foot of $204. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In May 2025, a single-family house at 22715 South Cedar Road in New Lenox sold for $700,000.