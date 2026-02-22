Single-family home sells for $825,000 in Elmhurst

The single-family residence located at 134 North Caroline Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on Feb. 3, for $825,000, or $325 per square foot.

The home, built in 1955, has an interior space of 2,535 square feet. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 7,405 square feet.

These nearby homes in Elmhurst have also recently changed hands:

· A 1,155-square-foot single-family residence at 444 North Schiller Street, sold in November 2025, for $480,000, a price per square foot of $416.

· In April 2025, a 1,198-square-foot single-family residence at 407 North Park Avenue sold for $493,000, a price per square foot of $412.

· At 396 North Park Avenue, in December 2025, a 1,584-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $445,000, a price per square foot of $281.