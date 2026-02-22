Sale closed in Joliet: $330,000 for a single-family home

A single-family house located at 1301 North Center Street in Joliet has a new owner since Feb. 6.

The 2,750-square-foot home, built in 1970, was sold for $330,000, or $120 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking space for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 6,890 square feet.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently changed hands:

· In July 2025, a 1,249-square-foot single-family home at 1221 North Dearborn Street sold for $275,000, a price per square foot of $220.

· A 1,503-square-foot single-family residence at 1204 North Center Street, sold in January, for $210,000, a price per square foot of $140.

· At 1305 North Nicholson Street, in September 2025, a 1,456-square-foot single-family house was sold for $240,000, a price per square foot of $165.