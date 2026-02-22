Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Real Estate

How much were the 10 most expensive home sales in Ogle County, reported in the week of Feb. 9?

Street view

Street view (Google Street View)

By United Robots

A single-family home in Dixon that sold for $390,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Ogle County over the past week.

The county saw a total of 10 residential real estate sales in the past week, averaging $183,900, or $115 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 9 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $390,000, single-family home at 606 Slippery Rock Drive

A 2,318-square-foot single-family house at 606 Slippery Rock Drive in Dixon has been sold. The total purchase price was $390,000, $168 per square foot. The house was built in 1999. The transaction was completed on Jan. 21.

2. $297,500, single-family home at 519 South Regulators Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 519 South Regulators Street in Rochelle has been finalized. The price was $297,500. The home was built in 2008 and has a living area of 2,440 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $122. The deal was finalized on Jan. 20.

Street view

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $210,000, single-family home at 1209 Tilton Park Drive

The single-family home at 1209 Tilton Park Drive in Rochelle has new owners. The price was $210,000. The house was built in 1955 and has a living area of 1,620 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $130. The deal was closed on Jan. 20.

Street view

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $185,000, single-family home at 308 Emily Street

The single-family house at 308 Emily Street in Mount Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $185,000. The deal was finalized on Jan. 20.

5. $185,000, single-family home at 1104 South 4th Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1104 South 4th Street in Oregon. The price was $185,000. The house was built in 1945 and the living area totals 1,380 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $134. The transaction was completed on Jan. 20.

Street view

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $168,500, single-family home at 817 North 7th Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 817 North 7th Street in Rochelle has been finalized. The price was $168,500. The home was built in 1920 and has a living area of 1,387 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $121. The deal was closed on Jan. 23.

Street view

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $162,000, single-family home at 909 North 9th Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 909 North 9th Street in Rochelle. The price was $162,000. The house was built in 1915 and the living area totals 1,990 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $81. The deal was closed on Jan. 20.

Street view

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $135,000, single-family home at 708 West Washington Street

The single-family home at 708 West Washington Street in Oregon has new owners. The price was $135,000. The house was built in 1944 and has a living area of 1,713 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $79. The transaction was completed on Jan. 20.

9. $75,000, single-family home at 901 Garfield Drive

The single-family house at 901 Garfield Drive in Rochelle has been sold. The total purchase price was $75,000. The home was built in 1970. The deal was finalized on Jan. 29.

Street view

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $31,000, single-family home at 5481 North River Road

The single-family home at 5481 North River Road in Byron has been sold. The total purchase price was $31,000. The house was built in 1942. The deal was finalized on Jan. 21.

Real EstateUnited RobotsOgle County Front Headlines