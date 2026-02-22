How much were the 10 most expensive home sales in Ogle County, reported in the week of Feb. 9?

A single-family home in Dixon that sold for $390,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Ogle County over the past week.

The county saw a total of 10 residential real estate sales in the past week, averaging $183,900, or $115 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 9 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $390,000, single-family home at 606 Slippery Rock Drive

A 2,318-square-foot single-family house at 606 Slippery Rock Drive in Dixon has been sold. The total purchase price was $390,000, $168 per square foot. The house was built in 1999. The transaction was completed on Jan. 21.

2. $297,500, single-family home at 519 South Regulators Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 519 South Regulators Street in Rochelle has been finalized. The price was $297,500. The home was built in 2008 and has a living area of 2,440 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $122. The deal was finalized on Jan. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $210,000, single-family home at 1209 Tilton Park Drive

The single-family home at 1209 Tilton Park Drive in Rochelle has new owners. The price was $210,000. The house was built in 1955 and has a living area of 1,620 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $130. The deal was closed on Jan. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $185,000, single-family home at 308 Emily Street

The single-family house at 308 Emily Street in Mount Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $185,000. The deal was finalized on Jan. 20.

5. $185,000, single-family home at 1104 South 4th Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1104 South 4th Street in Oregon. The price was $185,000. The house was built in 1945 and the living area totals 1,380 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $134. The transaction was completed on Jan. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $168,500, single-family home at 817 North 7th Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 817 North 7th Street in Rochelle has been finalized. The price was $168,500. The home was built in 1920 and has a living area of 1,387 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $121. The deal was closed on Jan. 23.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $162,000, single-family home at 909 North 9th Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 909 North 9th Street in Rochelle. The price was $162,000. The house was built in 1915 and the living area totals 1,990 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $81. The deal was closed on Jan. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $135,000, single-family home at 708 West Washington Street

The single-family home at 708 West Washington Street in Oregon has new owners. The price was $135,000. The house was built in 1944 and has a living area of 1,713 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $79. The transaction was completed on Jan. 20.

9. $75,000, single-family home at 901 Garfield Drive

The single-family house at 901 Garfield Drive in Rochelle has been sold. The total purchase price was $75,000. The home was built in 1970. The deal was finalized on Jan. 29.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $31,000, single-family home at 5481 North River Road

The single-family home at 5481 North River Road in Byron has been sold. The total purchase price was $31,000. The house was built in 1942. The deal was finalized on Jan. 21.