What were the best deals for residential properties in DeKalb County the week of Feb. 9?

A single-family home in Cortland that sold for $301,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in DeKalb County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DeKalb County in the past week was $305,000. The average price per square foot ended up at $334. A total of 4 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,119 square feet, two bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $300,000 and $700,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 9, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $301,000, single-family home at 93 West Benson Avenue

The single-family residence at 93 West Benson Avenue in Cortland has new owners. The price was $301,000. The house was built in 1992 and has a living area of 1,138 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $264. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 21.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $399,000, single-family home at 1310 Arneita Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 1310 Arneita Street in Sycamore has been finalized. The price was $399,000. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 1,943 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $205. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 26.