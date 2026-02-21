What $700,000 or less gets you in DeKalb County, Feb. 9 to 15

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of DeKalb County, here’s what sold for $700,000 or under in the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 9, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $399,000

For a price tag of $399,000 ($205 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 2001 and located at 1310 Arneita Street, Sycamore, changed hands in January. The home spans 1,943 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property comprises a 10,890-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Jan. 26.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $301,000

Situated at 93 West Benson Avenue, Cortland, this single-family residence, with one bedroom and two bathrooms, was sold in January for a price of $301,000, translating to $264 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1992, offers a living area of 1,138 square feet and sits on a 9,000-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Jan. 21.