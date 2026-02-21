What $600,000 can buy you in Kendall County, Feb. 9 to 15

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region during the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Kendall County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $600,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 9, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $555,000

In January, a single-family house, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms located at 154 Chapin Way, Oswego, changed ownership. The property, covering 3,262 square feet, was built in 2014 and was sold for $555,000, which calculates to $170 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 9,583 square feet. The transaction was completed on Jan. 22.

2. $507,500

At $507,500 ($186 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 809 Canton Drive, Oswego, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in January. This property, built in 2006, provides 2,734 square feet of living space, featuring two bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sits on an 8,712-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Jan. 22.

3. $500,000

Priced at $500,000 (equivalent to $178 per square foot), this single-family home, constructed in 2005 and situated at 633 Mansfield Way, Oswego, was sold in January. The home spans 2,813 square feet of living area, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property comprises a 13,068-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Jan. 28.

4. $492,000

This single-family home, featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in January. Located at 2121 Iroquois Lane, Yorkville, the house spans 2,898 square feet and was sold for $492,000, or $170 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 12,197-square-foot, and it was built in 2005. The deal was finalized on Jan. 29.

5. $490,000

For a price tag of $490,000 ($226 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 2023 and located at 2096 Country Hills Drive, Yorkville, changed hands in January. The home spans 2,171 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property comprises a 14,375-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Jan. 26.