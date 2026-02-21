These residential properties were the best deals for DuPage / Cook County’s in the week of Feb. 9

A single-family home in Winnetka that sold for $950,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in DuPage / Cook County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DuPage / Cook County over the last week was $507,165, or $689 per square foot. A total of 905 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,841 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $500,000 and $1,000,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 9, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $950,000, single-family home at 795 Pine Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 795 Pine Street in Winnetka. The price was $950,000. The house was built in 1929 and the living area totals 2,062 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $461. The house features six bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 26.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $950,000, condominium at 250 East Pearson Street, Apt. 901

A 1,931-square-foot condominium at 250 East Pearson Street, Apt. 901 in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $950,000, $492 per square foot. The condo was built in 2001. The condo has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 28.

3. $950,000, five-bedroom home at 412 Cherry Creek Lane

The sale of the single-family home at 412 Cherry Creek Lane in Prospect Heights has been finalized. The price was $950,000. The home was built in 1995 and has a living area of 4,148 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $229. The house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $950,000, single-family home at 1342 Pine Street

The single-family house at 1342 Pine Street in Glenview has new owners. The price was $950,000. The house was built in 1960 and has a living area of 3,554 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $267. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 29.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $951,000, single-family home at 1137 Kenilworth Circle

A 3,153-square-foot single-family residence at 1137 Kenilworth Circle in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $951,000, $302 per square foot. The house was built in 1984. The transaction was completed on Jan. 23.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $975,000, single-family home at 1412 Elizabeth Lane

A 2,839-square-foot single-family house at 1412 Elizabeth Lane in Glenview has been sold. The total purchase price was $975,000, $343 per square foot. The home was built in 1968. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 26.

7. $980,000, three-bedroom house at 101 Long Avenue

The sale of the single-family home at 101 Long Avenue in Schaumburg has been finalized. The price was $980,000. The house was built in 1972 and has a living area of 1,350 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $726. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 23.

8. $995,000, condominium at 3325 North Seminary Avenue, Unit 1N

The condominium at 3325 North Seminary Avenue, Unit 1N in Chicago has new owners. The price was $995,000. The deal was closed on Jan. 26.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $995,000, single-family home at 1156 Wesley Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1156 Wesley Avenue in Oak Park. The price was $995,000. The house was built in 1918 and the living area totals 1,094 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $910. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 28.

10. $1 million, condominium at 1356 West Walton Street

The condominium at 1356 West Walton Street in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,000,000. The deal was closed on Jan. 28.