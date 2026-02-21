Single-family home sells in Plainfield for $480,000

A 2,895-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2006, has changed hands.

The home at 25230 Soldier Court in Plainfield was sold on Feb. 6 for $480,000, or $166 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,712 square feet.

These nearby homes in Plainfield have also recently been purchased:

· A 1,808-square-foot single-family home at 15208 South Clover Court, sold in June 2025, for $375,100, a price per square foot of $207. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 25332 West Willow Drive, in September 2025, a 1,560-square-foot single-family house was sold for $460,000, a price per square foot of $295.

· In October 2025, a 3,616-square-foot single-family house at 25309 Federal Circle sold for $560,000, a price per square foot of $155. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.