Kane County: Best deals on residential properties in the week of Feb. 9

A single-family home in Huntley that sold for $542,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kane County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kane County over the last week was $411,472. The average price per square foot was $221. A total of 125 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,883 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $500,000 and $700,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 9, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $542,000, single-family home at 12770 Timber Creek Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 12770 Timber Creek Drive in Huntley. The price was $542,000. The house was built in 2003 and the living area totals 2,216 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $245. The deal was finalized on Jan. 27.

2. $546,000, single-family home at 720 James Drive

The single-family home at 720 James Drive in Hampshire has new owners. The price was $546,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 3,183 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $172. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 2.

3. $560,000, single-family home at 12871 Timber Creek Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 12871 Timber Creek Drive in Huntley has been finalized. The price was $560,000. The home was built in 2003 and has a living area of 2,639 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $212. The transaction was completed on Jan. 28.

4. $579,000, single-family home at 12145 Daphne Drive

A 2,678-square-foot single-family residence at 12145 Daphne Drive in Huntley has been sold. The total purchase price was $579,000, $216 per square foot. The house was built in 2005. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 3.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $580,000, four-bedroom home at 560 Renee Court

A 2,832-square-foot single-family house at 560 Renee Court in Geneva has been sold. The total purchase price was $580,000, $205 per square foot. The home was built in 1989. The house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 3.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $588,500, single-family home at 611 Pine Street

A 3,123-square-foot single-family home at 611 Pine Street in Sugar Grove has been sold. The total purchase price was $588,500, $188 per square foot. The house was built in 2002. The deal was finalized on Jan. 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $600,000, five-bedroom home at 473 Bond Drive

The single-family house at 473 Bond Drive in Batavia has new owners. The price was $600,000. The house was built in 1996 and has a living area of 3,447 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $174. The home features five bedrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $625,000, single-family home at 13813 Roosevelt Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 13813 Roosevelt Drive in Huntley has been finalized. The price was $625,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 3,124 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $200. The transaction was completed on Jan. 29.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $685,000, single-family home at 51 Burgess Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 51 Burgess Road in Geneva. The price was $685,000. The house was built in 1982 and the living area totals 1,767 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $388. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 3.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $690,000, single-family home at 4N403 South Robert Frost Circle

A 2,886-square-foot single-family home at 4N403 South Robert Frost Circle in St Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $690,000, $239 per square foot. The house was built in 1997. The deal was closed on Jan. 30.