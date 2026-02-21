Grundy County: What were the best deals for residential properties sold the week of Feb. 9?

A single-family home in Morris that sold for $341,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Grundy County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Grundy County in the past week was $349,080. The average price per square foot ended up at $440. A total of 25 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 2,246 square feet and seven bedrooms.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $200,000 and $500,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 9, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $341,000, single-family home at 1665 Schubert Drive

A 1,726-square-foot single-family residence at 1665 Schubert Drive in Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $341,000, $198 per square foot. The house was built in 1998. The deal was finalized on Jan. 14.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $350,000, single-family home at 404 East Benton Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 404 East Benton Street in Morris. The price was $350,000. The house was built in 1920 and the living area totals 1,830 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $191. The deal was closed on Jan. 21.

3. $351,000, single-family home at 395 North Kankakee Street

A 2,532-square-foot single-family residence at 395 North Kankakee Street in Coal City has been sold. The total purchase price was $351,000, $139 per square foot. The home was built in 1962. The transaction was completed on Jan. 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $357,500, single-family home at 324 Wabena Court

The sale of the single-family residence at 324 Wabena Court in Minooka has been finalized. The price was $357,500. The home was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,464 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $145. The transaction was completed on Jan. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $358,000, residential home at 1009 Dupont Avenue, Unit 1011

The residential property at 1009 Dupont Avenue, Unit 1011 in Morris has new owners. The price was $358,000. The house was built in 1977 and has a living area of 840 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $426. The deal was finalized on Jan. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $370,000, single-family home at 27456 West Fawn Lake Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 27456 West Fawn Lake Court in Channahon. The price was $370,000. The house was built in 2003 and the living area totals 2,460 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $150. The deal was closed on Jan. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $372,500, single-family home at 120 East Elm Street

A 1,695-square-foot single-family residence at 120 East Elm Street in Coal City has been sold. The total purchase price was $372,500, $220 per square foot. The house was built in 1986. The deal was closed on Jan. 22.

8. $375,000, single-family home at 7140 East Huston Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 7140 East Huston Road in Braceville has been finalized. The price was $375,000. The home was built in 1972 and has a living area of 2,604 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $144. The transaction was completed on Jan. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $410,000, single-family home at 5650 Barrington Road

A 2,544-square-foot single-family residence at 5650 Barrington Road in Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $410,000, $161 per square foot. The home was built in 1977. The deal was finalized on Jan. 8.

10. $420,000, single-family home at 750 Michael Drive

The single-family residence at 750 Michael Drive in Morris has new owners. The price was $420,000. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 3,361 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $125. The deal was closed on Jan. 13.