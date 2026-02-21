Best residential property deals in Ogle County the week of Feb. 9

A single-family home in Dixon that sold for $390,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Ogle County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Ogle County in the past week was $183,900. The average price per square foot was $129. A total of 10 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,564 square feet.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $300,000 and $800,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 9, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $390,000, single-family home at 606 Slippery Rock Drive

The single-family residence at 606 Slippery Rock Drive in Dixon has new owners. The price was $390,000. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 2,318 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $168. The deal was finalized on Jan. 21.