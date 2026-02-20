What were the best deals for residential properties in Will County the week of Feb. 9?

A single-family home in Naperville that sold for $675,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Will County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Will County in the past week was $370,039, or $210 per square foot. A total of 152 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,857 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $600,000 and $1,000,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 9, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $675,000, single-family home at 94 Cassin Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 94 Cassin Road in Naperville. The price was $675,000. The house was built in 1983 and the living area totals 2,574 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $262. The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 23.

2. $677,500, single-family home at 19411 Baron Road

A 3,002-square-foot single-family residence at 19411 Baron Road in Mokena has been sold. The total purchase price was $677,500, $226 per square foot. The home was built in 1996. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 26.

3. $695,000, single-family home at 707 Crestview Drive

A 2,930-square-foot single-family home at 707 Crestview Drive in Bolingbrook has been sold. The total purchase price was $695,000, $237 per square foot. The home was built in 2002. The deal was finalized on Jan. 29.

4. $740,000, four-bedroom house at 2575 River Woods Drive

The single-family residence at 2575 River Woods Drive in Naperville has new owners. The price was $740,000. The home was built in 1988 and has a living area of 3,246 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $228. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 30.

5. $800,000, single-family home at 2248 Aster Court

The sale of the single-family home at 2248 Aster Court in Naperville has been finalized. The price was $800,000. The home was built in 1987 and has a living area of 3,328 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $240. The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 22.

6. $820,000, four-bedroom home at 2543 Dewes Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 2543 Dewes Lane in Naperville. The price was $820,000. The house was built in 1998 and the living area totals 3,101 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $264. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 27.

7. $849,000, single-family home at 709 Tanglewood Lane

The sale of the single-family home at 709 Tanglewood Lane in Frankfort has been finalized. The price was $849,000. The home was built in 1975 and has a living area of 1,824 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $465. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 23.

8. $857,500, single-family home at 4007 Heron Court

A 3,271-square-foot single-family house at 4007 Heron Court in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $857,500, $262 per square foot. The house was built in 1999. The deal was closed on Jan. 29.

9. $857,500, single-family home at 1116 Hollingswood Avenue

The single-family residence at 1116 Hollingswood Avenue in Naperville has new owners. The price was $857,500. The house was built in 1994 and has a living area of 2,964 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $289. The deal was finalized on Jan. 27.

10. $995,000, single-family home at 3907 Nannyberry Street

A 4,400-square-foot single-family house at 3907 Nannyberry Street in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $995,000, $226 per square foot. The home was built in 2016. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 28.