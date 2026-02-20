What $800,000 can buy you in Ogle County in the week of Feb. 9

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Ogle County, here’s what sold for $800,000 or under over the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 9, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $390,000

For a price tag of $390,000 ($168 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 1999 and located at 606 Slippery Rock Drive, Dixon, changed hands in January. The house spans 2,318 square feet of living area. The transaction was completed on Jan. 21.