What $500,000 or less gets you in La Salle County in the week of Feb. 9

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of La Salle County, here’s what sold for $500,000 or under over the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 9, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $370,000

For a price tag of $370,000 ($273 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 1936 and located at 500 South Bloomington Road, Grand Ridge, changed hands in January. The home spans 1,357 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 2.6-acre lot. The transaction was completed on Jan. 26.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $297,500

Priced at $297,500 (equivalent to $260 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1990 and situated at 1233 Lakewood Drive, Somonauk, was sold in January. The house spans 1,144 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 0.5-acre lot. The deal was closed on Jan. 28.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $283,000

At $283,000 ($164 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 704 Carolyn Street, Mendota, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in January. This property, built in 1969, provides 1,728 square feet of living space, and sits on a 0.4-acre lot. The deal was finalized on Jan. 23.

4. $272,000

In January, a single-family residence located at 102 Maple Street, Cedar Point, changed ownership. The property, covering 2,064 square feet, was built in 1915 and was sold for $272,000, which calculates to $132 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 0.8 acres. The deal was closed on Jan. 26.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $260,000

Situated at 1403 Timothee Lane, Mendota, this single-family residence, was sold in January for a price of $260,000, translating to $165 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1970, offers a living area of 1,576 square feet and sits on a 12,197-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Jan. 28.