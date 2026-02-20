What $500,000 can buy you in Grundy County, Feb. 9 to 15

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Grundy County, here’s what sold for $500,000 or under in the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 9, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $420,000

Situated at 750 Michael Drive, Morris, this single-family residence, was sold in January for a price of $420,000, translating to $125 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1989, offers a living area of 3,361 square feet and sits on a 0.7-acre lot. The deal was finalized on Jan. 13.

2. $410,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in January. Located at 5650 Barrington Road, Morris, the home spans 2,544 square feet and was sold for $410,000, or $161 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 0.4-acre, and it was built in 1977. The deal was closed on Jan. 8.

3. $375,000

For a price tag of $375,000 ($144 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 1972 and located at 7140 East Huston Road, Braceville, changed hands in January. The house spans 2,604 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 4.6-acre lot. The transaction was completed on Jan. 20.

4. $372,500

At $372,500 ($220 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 120 East Elm Street, Coal City, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in January. This property, built in 1986, provides 1,695 square feet of living space, and sits on a 12,632-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Jan. 22.

5. $370,000

Priced at $370,000 (equivalent to $150 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 2003 and situated at 27456 West Fawn Lake Court, Channahon, was sold in January. The house spans 2,460 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 13,939-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Jan. 20.