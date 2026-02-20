What $1 million can buy you in Will County in the week of Feb. 9

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region during the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Will County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $1 million or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 9, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $995,000

Situated at 3907 Nannyberry Street, Naperville, this single-family house, with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, was sold in January for a price of $995,000, translating to $226 per square foot. The property, constructed in 2016, offers a living area of 4,400 square feet and sits on an 11,099-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Jan. 28.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $857,500

In January, a single-family home located at 1116 Hollingswood Avenue, Naperville, changed ownership. The property, covering 2,964 square feet, was built in 1994 and was sold for $857,500, which calculates to $289 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 11,326 square feet. The deal was finalized on Jan. 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $857,500

At $857,500 ($262 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 4007 Heron Court, Naperville, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in January. This property, built in 1999, provides 3,271 square feet of living space, and sits on a 0.4-acre lot. The deal was closed on Jan. 29.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $849,000

For a price tag of $849,000 ($465 per square foot), the single-family home, built in 1975 and located at 709 Tanglewood Lane, Frankfort, changed hands in January. The home spans 1,824 square feet of living area, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property comprises a 0.5-acre lot. The transaction was completed on Jan. 23.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $820,000

This single-family residence, featuring four bedrooms and four bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in January. Located at 2543 Dewes Lane, Naperville, the house spans 3,101 square feet and was sold for $820,000, or $264 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 10,019-square-foot, and it was built in 1998. The deal was finalized on Jan. 27.