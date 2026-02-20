Week of Feb. 9: Best residential property deals in Kendall County

A single-family home in Oswego that sold for $430,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kendall County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kendall County over the last week was $362,849. The average price per square foot ended up at $204. A total of 43 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,886 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $400,000 and $600,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 9, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $430,000, four-bedroom house at 446 Windsor Drive

A 2,145-square-foot single-family house at 446 Windsor Drive in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $430,000, $200 per square foot. The home was built in 1996. The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 26.

2. $435,000, single-family home at 479 Raintree Drive

The single-family home at 479 Raintree Drive in Oswego has new owners. The price was $435,000. The home was built in 2001 and has a living area of 1,942 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $224. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 26.

3. $435,000, three-bedroom house at 2668 Burr Street

A 2,869-square-foot single-family residence at 2668 Burr Street in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $435,000, $152 per square foot. The home was built in 2008. The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 26.

4. $450,000, three-bedroom home at 409 Fawn Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 409 Fawn Drive in Oswego. The price was $450,000. The house was built in 1995 and the living area totals 2,072 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $217. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 29.

5. $488,000, single-family home at 1002 Hudson Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 1002 Hudson Drive in Joliet has been finalized. The price was $488,000. The home was built in 2014 and has a living area of 3,150 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $155. The transaction was completed on Jan. 27.

6. $490,000, three-bedroom house at 2096 Country Hills Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 2096 Country Hills Drive in Yorkville. The price was $490,000. The house was built in 2023 and the living area totals 2,171 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $226. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 26.

7. $492,000, single-family home at 2121 Iroquois Lane

The sale of the single-family house at 2121 Iroquois Lane in Yorkville has been finalized. The price was $492,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,898 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $170. The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 29.

8. $500,000, four-bedroom home at 633 Mansfield Way

A 2,813-square-foot single-family home at 633 Mansfield Way in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $500,000, $178 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 28.

9. $507,500, single-family home at 809 Canton Drive

A 2,734-square-foot single-family residence at 809 Canton Drive in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $507,500, $186 per square foot. The house was built in 2006. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 22.

10. $555,000, single-family home at 154 Chapin Way

The single-family home at 154 Chapin Way in Oswego has new owners. The price was $555,000. The home was built in 2014 and has a living area of 3,262 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $170. The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 22.