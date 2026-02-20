Single-family home sells in Huntley for $425,000

The single-family residence located at 10022 Marvin Drive in Huntley was sold on Feb. 5, for $425,000, or $148 per square foot.

The house, built in 1998, has an interior space of 2,881 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. The property occupies a lot of 9,000 square feet.

Other homes have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 2,079-square-foot single-family house at 9942 Marvin Drive in Huntley, sold in December 2025, for $415,000, a price per square foot of $200.

· At 2390 Wexford Lane in Huntley, in January, a 1,232-square-foot single-family home was sold for $365,000, a price per square foot of $296. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In May 2025, a 1,894-square-foot single-family residence at 9764 Bedford Drive in Huntley sold for $380,000, a price per square foot of $201.