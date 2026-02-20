Single-family home sells in Batavia for $675,000

A 2,856-square-foot single-family home, built in 1991, has changed hands.

The house at 1166 Challenge Road in Batavia was sold on Feb. 10 for $675,000, or $236 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,000 square feet.

Other homes in Batavia have recently changed hands nearby:

· In May 2025, a 2,787-square-foot single-family residence at 1471 Newton Avenue sold for $512,000, a price per square foot of $184.

· At 1294 Cannon Court, in January 2025, a 3,076-square-foot single-family house was sold for $699,000, a price per square foot of $227.

· A 2,665-square-foot single-family home at 1129 Thelin Court, sold in June 2025, for $585,000, a price per square foot of $220.