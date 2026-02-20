Single-family home sells for $359,000 in Oswego

A single-family home located at 141 River Mist Drive in Oswego has a new owner since Feb. 5.

The 1,427-square-foot home, built in 2003, was sold for $359,000, or $252 per square foot. This two-story house has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to two parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 2,614 square feet.

Other homes in Oswego that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 193 River Mist Drive, in April 2025, a 2,023-square-foot single-family house was sold for $395,000, a price per square foot of $195. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 1,947-square-foot single-family residence at 164 River Mist Drive sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $193. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,012-square-foot single-family house at 212 River Mist Court, sold in January 2025, for $395,000, a price per square foot of $196. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.