Single-family home in Plainfield sells for $660,000

The single-family house located at 24838 Thornberry Drive in Plainfield was sold on Feb. 6, for $660,000, or $183 per square foot.

The house, built in 2006, has an interior space of 3,604 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property sits on a 10,454-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Plainfield that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 3,869-square-foot single-family home at 24802 Thornberry Drive, sold in July 2025, for $637,500, a price per square foot of $165.

· At 14147 Meadow Lane, in January 2025, a 3,160-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $595,000, a price per square foot of $188. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 2,322-square-foot single-family residence at 24931 Thornberry Drive sold for $500,000, a price per square foot of $215.