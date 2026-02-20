Single-family home in Elmhurst goes for $810,000

The single-family residence located at 446 South Stratford Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on Feb. 3, for $810,000, or $188 per square foot.

The house, built in 1951, has an interior space of 4,318 square feet. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 9,148 square feet.

Other homes in Elmhurst have recently been sold nearby:

· In June 2025, a 1,717-square-foot single-family residence at 466 East Oriole Avenue sold for $520,000, a price per square foot of $303.

· At 497 South Stratford Avenue, in April 2025, a 1,680-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $500,000, a price per square foot of $298.

· A 1,235-square-foot single-family residence at 515 South Parkview Avenue, sold in December 2025, for $472,000, a price per square foot of $382.