Sale closed in Kankakee: $160,000 for a single-family home

Street view (Google Street View)

By United Robots

A single-family residence has changed hands.

The home at 1820 East Eagle Street in Kankakee was sold on Jan. 23. The purchase price was $160,000. The lot of the property covers an area of 7,530 square feet.

Other homes in Kankakee that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In February 2025, a single-family residence at 661 East Country Club Drive sold for $113,500.

· A single-family residence at 895 East Country Club Drive, sold in September 2025, for $208,000.

· At 944 East Justine Drive, in October 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $150,000.

