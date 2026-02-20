Sale closed in Downers Grove: $1.08 million for a single-family home

A single-family residence located at 4218 Florence Avenue in Downers Grove has a new owner since Feb. 3.

The 3,250-square-foot house, built in 2003, was sold for $1.08 million, or $331 per square foot. This single-story house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Additionally, the building features a parking spot for five cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 1.1 acres.

These nearby homes in Downers Grove have also recently changed hands:

· A 1,939-square-foot single-family house at 317 Shady Lane, sold in January 2025, for $650,000, a price per square foot of $335.

· In July 2025, a 2,000-square-foot single-family home at 209 Shady Lane sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $275.

· At 407 Lake Avenue, in February 2025, a 3,041-square-foot single-family house was sold for $1.27 million, a price per square foot of $416.