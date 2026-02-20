Homes at or under $700,000 in Kane County, Feb. 9-15

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region in the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Kane County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $700,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 9, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $690,000

This single-family house underwent a change of ownership in January. Located at 4N403 South Robert Frost Circle, St Charles, the home spans 2,886 square feet and was sold for $690,000, or $239 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 0.4-acre, and it was built in 1997. The deal was closed on Jan. 30.

2. $685,000

In February, a single-family residence, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms located at 51 Burgess Road, Geneva, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,767 square feet, was built in 1982 and was sold for $685,000, which calculates to $388 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 0.4 acres. The deal was finalized on Feb. 3.

3. $625,000

For a price tag of $625,000 ($200 per square foot), the single-family home, built in 2005 and located at 13813 Roosevelt Drive, Huntley, changed hands in January. The house spans 3,124 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 10,454-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Jan. 29.

4. $600,000

Situated at 473 Bond Drive, Batavia, this single-family house, with five bedrooms, was sold in January for a price of $600,000, translating to $174 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1996, offers a living area of 3,447 square feet and sits on a 14,375-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Jan. 27.

5. $588,500

Priced at $588,500 (equivalent to $188 per square foot), this single-family home, constructed in 2002 and situated at 611 Pine Street, Sugar Grove, was sold in January. The home spans 3,123 square feet of living area. The transaction was completed on Jan. 27.