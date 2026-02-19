Two-bedroom house in Aurora goes for $455,000

A single-family home located at 1129 Drury Lane in Aurora changed owners on Feb. 10.

The 2,089-square-foot home, built in 2012, was sold for $455,000, or $218 per square foot. This single-story house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to two parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 6,534 square feet.

Other homes in Aurora have recently been sold nearby:

· At 1178 Drury Lane, in July 2025, a 1,884-square-foot single-family house was sold for $560,000, a price per square foot of $297. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In December 2025, a 2,089-square-foot single-family residence at 1177 Heathrow Lane sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $263. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,133-square-foot single-family house at 1181 Barkston Court, sold in June 2025, for $467,500, a price per square foot of $219. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.