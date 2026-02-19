Single-family home sells in Huntley for $565,000

A single-family house has changed hands.

The home at 12464 Carver Lane in Huntley was sold on Feb. 4. The purchase price was $565,000. The property is situated on a lot spanning 13,677 square feet.

Other homes in Huntley that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A single-family residence at 11683 Clark Lane, sold in February 2025, for $565,000.

· In January, a 4,289-square-foot single-family home at 11420 Fitzgerald Lane sold for $645,000, a price per square foot of $150.

· At 11700 Fitzgerald Lane, in May 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $582,000.