Single-family home sells for $585,000 in Plainfield

A single-family home located at 16052 South Longcommon Lane in Plainfield changed owners on Feb. 4.

The home was sold for $585,000. The property’s lot measures 11,326 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A single-family residence at 16202 South Lake View Road, sold in June 2025, for $605,000.

· In September 2025, a single-family house at 15710 South Cove Circle sold for $420,000.

· At 15837 South Brookshore Drive, in July 2025, a single-family house was sold for $650,000.