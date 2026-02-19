Single-family home sells for $250,000 in Ottawa

The single-family residence located at 1011 Parks Lane in Ottawa was sold on Feb. 3, for $250,000, or $166 per square foot.

The house, built in 1965, has an interior space of 1,508 square feet. This is a single-story house. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes in Ottawa have also recently been sold:

· In July 2025, a 2,112-square-foot single-family residence at 911 Parks Lane sold for $130,000, a price per square foot of $62.

· At 907 Parks Lane, in July 2025, a 1,500-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $275,000, a price per square foot of $183.

· A 1,073-square-foot single-family residence at 1312 Arapaho Lane, sold in March 2025, for $155,000, a price per square foot of $144.