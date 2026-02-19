Single-family home in Yorkville goes for $444,000

The single-family residence located at 1545 Coral Drive in Yorkville was sold on Feb. 5, for $444,000, or $177 per square foot.

The house, built in 2007, has an interior space of 2,508 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers two parking spots. The property’s lot measures 12,632 square feet.

Other homes in Yorkville that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 1551 Crimson Lane, in January 2025, a 2,299-square-foot single-family home was sold for $405,000, a price per square foot of $176. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In January, a 3,166-square-foot single-family house at 2361 Emerald Lane sold for $540,000, a price per square foot of $171. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 1,521-square-foot single-family house at 1431 Crimson Lane, sold in September 2025, for $300,000, a price per square foot of $197. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.