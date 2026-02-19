Single-family home in Minooka sells for $840,000

A 10,560-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2005, has changed hands.

The home at 215 Slalom Court in Minooka was sold on Jan. 22 for $840,000, or $80 per square foot. The house has seven bedrooms and six bathrooms. The property sits on a 0.6-acre lot.

These nearby homes have also recently been sold:

· At 210 Barefoot Court in Minooka, in April 2025, a 4,468-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $179.

· In January, a 2,507-square-foot single-family residence at 202 Barefoot Court in Minooka sold for $685,000, a price per square foot of $273.