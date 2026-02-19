Single-family home in Lake In The Hills sells for $315,000

A 1,263-square-foot single-family home, built in 1955, has changed hands.

The house at 215 Indian Trail in Lake In The Hills was sold on Feb. 6 for $315,000, or $249 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with forced air heating. The property sits on an 8,439-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Lake In The Hills that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 1,465-square-foot single-family house at 308 Wander Way, sold in May 2025, for $398,000, a price per square foot of $272. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 114 Woody Way, in July 2025, a 1,160-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $305,000, a price per square foot of $263. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a single-family house at 117 Deer Path sold for $243,000. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.