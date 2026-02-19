Single-family home in Dixon sells for $184,000

A 1,224-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1968, has changed hands.

The home at 1234 North Jefferson Avenue in Dixon was sold on Jan. 26 for $184,000, or $150 per square foot. This is a single-story house. Additionally, the building features a parking spot. The lot of the property covers an area of 7,313 square feet.

Other homes in Dixon that have recently been sold close by include:

· In January 2025, a 1,850-square-foot single-family residence at 1408 North Jefferson Avenue sold for $145,000, a price per square foot of $78.

· At 1410 North Bonnie Avenue, in July 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $135,000.

· A 1,205-square-foot single-family residence at 620 North Cushing Street, sold in December 2024, for $139,000, a price per square foot of $115.