Sale closed in Ottawa: $315,000 for a single-family home

The single-family residence located at 2804 Turnberry Drive in Ottawa was sold on Feb. 3, for $315,000, or $152 per square foot.

The home, built in 2005, has an interior space of 2,068 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property sits on a 10,019-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Ottawa that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 1,588-square-foot single-family residence at 712 Lighthouse Drive, sold in August 2025, for $340,000, a price per square foot of $214.

· In March 2025, a 2,068-square-foot single-family residence at 705 Lighthouse Drive sold for $365,000, a price per square foot of $176.

· At 1226 Retz Drive, in October 2025, a 1,408-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $247,000, a price per square foot of $175.