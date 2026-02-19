McHenry: Single-family home sells for $310,000

The single-family home located at 1115 North Oakwood Drive in McHenry was sold on Feb. 6, for $310,000, or $184 per square foot.

The home, built in 1971, has an interior space of 1,681 square feet. This is a single-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to two parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 11,652 square feet.

Other homes in McHenry that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 1103 North Oakwood Drive, in June 2025, a 1,091-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $250,000, a price per square foot of $229.

· A 1,314-square-foot single-family house at 4801 North Ashley Drive, sold in June 2025, for $282,000, a price per square foot of $215.

· In May 2025, a 1,456-square-foot single-family residence at 4720 North Cumberland Circle sold for $305,000, a price per square foot of $209. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.