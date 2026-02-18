Single-family home sells in Naperville for $1.3 million

The single-family home located at 4447 Sassafras Lane in Naperville was sold on Feb. 4. The purchase price was $1.3 million.

The home was built in 2017. This is a two-story house. The property occupies a lot of 0.7 acres.

Other homes in Naperville that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 4215 Chinaberry Lane, in February, a single-family house was sold for $975,000.

· A single-family residence at 4328 Chinaberry Lane, sold in August 2025, for $1.3 million.

· In July 2025, a 4,144-square-foot single-family house at 4203 Winterberry Avenue sold for $1.21 million, a price per square foot of $292.