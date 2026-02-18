Single-family home sells in Minooka for $685,000

The single-family residence located at 202 Barefoot Court in Minooka was sold on Jan. 14, for $685,000, or $273 per square foot.

The home, built in 2004, has an interior space of 2,507 square feet. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.8 acres.

Other homes that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 210 Barefoot Court in Minooka, in April 2025, a 4,468-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $179.

· In January, a 10,560-square-foot single-family residence at 215 Slalom Court in Minooka sold for $840,000, a price per square foot of $80. The home has seven bedrooms and six bathrooms.