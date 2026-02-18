Single-family home sells in Joliet for $345,000

The single-family residence located at 831 Richards Street in Joliet was sold on Feb. 4, for $345,000, or $182 per square foot.

The house, built in 1990, has an interior space of 1,894 square feet. This is a single-story house. Additionally, the building offers a parking space for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 0.5 acres.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently been sold:

· At 804 Richards Street, in January, a 1,344-square-foot single-family home was sold for $205,000, a price per square foot of $153.

· A 1,872-square-foot single-family house at 724 Richards Street, sold in August 2025, for $220,000, a price per square foot of $118. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In May 2025, a single-family residence at 727 Elmer Street sold for $190,000. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.